Tragic Highway Accident Claims Two Lives

A speeding truck claimed the lives of a woman and her young son on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway, police reported on Thursday.

The tragic accident happened on Wednesday night near the Rampur tri-section. The victims, identified as Gulnaz and her three-year-old son Shadan, were taking shelter from the rain under a tree with Gulnaz's husband, Rashid, when the truck ran them over.

Gulnaz and Shadan died at the scene, while Rashid was critically injured and hospitalized. Authorities have sent the bodies for postmortem and are actively searching for the driver responsible for the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)