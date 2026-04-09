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Tragic Highway Accident Claims Two Lives

A speeding truck on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway caused a tragic accident, killing a woman named Gulnaz and her three-year-old son, Shadan. Her husband, Rashid, suffered serious injuries. The police are conducting an investigation to locate the truck driver responsible for the deadly incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 09-04-2026 09:21 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 09:21 IST
Tragic Highway Accident Claims Two Lives
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  • India

A speeding truck claimed the lives of a woman and her young son on the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway, police reported on Thursday.

The tragic accident happened on Wednesday night near the Rampur tri-section. The victims, identified as Gulnaz and her three-year-old son Shadan, were taking shelter from the rain under a tree with Gulnaz's husband, Rashid, when the truck ran them over.

Gulnaz and Shadan died at the scene, while Rashid was critically injured and hospitalized. Authorities have sent the bodies for postmortem and are actively searching for the driver responsible for the tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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