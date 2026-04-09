Rashid Khan Strikes Back: Overcoming Surgery Woes & Cricketing Challenges

Rashid Khan, the renowned Afghan cricketer, has made a triumphant return to form following a difficult period after undergoing back surgery in 2023. He experienced a tumultuous season with the Gujarat Titans, capturing only nine wickets in 15 games. However, a stellar performance against the Delhi Capitals on Wednesday signaled his remarkable comeback.

During the match, Rashid demonstrated his prowess by taking crucial wickets at opportune moments, bringing his team back into the competition and ultimately clinching a narrow one-run victory. Post-match, Rashid reflected on his arduous journey, emphasizing the importance of his fitness regimen and core strength in regaining his rhythm.

Despite his recovery, Rashid expressed concerns about his future in Test cricket, citing the physical demands as a significant hurdle. He acknowledged the challenges of maintaining his form in the longest format, opting to focus primarily on limited-overs cricket.