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Rashid Khan Strikes Back: Overcoming Surgery Woes & Cricketing Challenges

Ace cricketer Rashid Khan has successfully regained his form after a taxing back surgery in 2023. Despite a challenging 2024, Rashid showcased a stellar performance against Delhi Capitals, highlighting his commitment to fitness and precision. However, he remains cautious about his future in Test cricket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2026 12:16 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 12:16 IST
Rashid Khan Strikes Back: Overcoming Surgery Woes & Cricketing Challenges
Rashid Khan
  • Country:
  • India

Rashid Khan, the renowned Afghan cricketer, has made a triumphant return to form following a difficult period after undergoing back surgery in 2023. He experienced a tumultuous season with the Gujarat Titans, capturing only nine wickets in 15 games. However, a stellar performance against the Delhi Capitals on Wednesday signaled his remarkable comeback.

During the match, Rashid demonstrated his prowess by taking crucial wickets at opportune moments, bringing his team back into the competition and ultimately clinching a narrow one-run victory. Post-match, Rashid reflected on his arduous journey, emphasizing the importance of his fitness regimen and core strength in regaining his rhythm.

Despite his recovery, Rashid expressed concerns about his future in Test cricket, citing the physical demands as a significant hurdle. He acknowledged the challenges of maintaining his form in the longest format, opting to focus primarily on limited-overs cricket.

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