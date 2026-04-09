Pakistan's Strategic Response to Middle East Crisis with Special Council

Amid escalating tensions in the Middle East, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has initiated a special body to manage economic and security consequences. The newly formed National Coordination and Management Council (NCMC) aims to address potential displacements and handle disinformation, relying on a wide representation from governmental bodies.

The NCMC's executive committee, led by Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema and Lt General Zafar Iqbal, held its inaugural meeting as the region awaited the stabilization of the US-Iran ceasefire. They decided to continue operations, addressing energy export strategies to optimize local production while preparing for any prolonged conflict impacts.

In light of possible supply disruptions, Pakistan explored alternative fuel sources, highlighting transportation challenges. Multiple committees were dissolved to streamline decisions under NCMC's guidance, underscoring a unified approach to managing the crisis's economic and security ramifications.

(With inputs from agencies.)