High Stakes in Nagaland: Peaceful By-Elections Under Tight Security
Nagaland's Koridang assembly bypoll saw over 59% voter turnout by 1 PM, with polling concluding at 4 PM. The election follows past violence in April and the death of BJP MLA Imkong L. Imchen. Candidates include the BJP's Daochier I. Imchen and Congress's T. Chalukumba Ao among others.
- Country:
- India
In a closely watched bypoll, more than 59 percent of the 22,382 registered voters in Nagaland's Koridang assembly constituency cast their ballots by 1 PM, according to official reports.
Polling began at 7 AM across 30 stations, remaining peaceful amid heightened security. This byelection was triggered by the death of BJP sitting MLA Imkong L. Imchen last November.
The electorate, including 11,071 women, will determine the fate of six candidates. The BJP's Daochier I. Imchen, son of the late MLA, faces off against T. Chalukumba Ao of Congress and others. Voting stations categorized as vulnerable or critical received additional security. Expect results on May 4.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nagaland
- Koridang
- election
- bypoll
- BJP
- Congress
- voter turnout
- security
- candidates
- results
ALSO READ
Both Asansol, Durgapur have potential to become megacities; BJP-led NDA govt will bring that development: PM Modi at rally in Bengal.
Bengal tops India in acid attack cases, TMC stands with those who tortures women; only BJP can ensure women's safety: PM Modi.
Investment has taken flight from once-thriving industrial belt of Asansol, only BJP's double-engine can rectify it: PM in Bengal.
TMC has only given 'nirmamta' (cruelty) to Bengal, BJP has developed Asansol despite TMC's hurdles: PM Modi.
Mamata Banerjee Challenges BJP's Voter Roll Changes in West Bengal