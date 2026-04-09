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High Stakes in Nagaland: Peaceful By-Elections Under Tight Security

Nagaland's Koridang assembly bypoll saw over 59% voter turnout by 1 PM, with polling concluding at 4 PM. The election follows past violence in April and the death of BJP MLA Imkong L. Imchen. Candidates include the BJP's Daochier I. Imchen and Congress's T. Chalukumba Ao among others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kohima | Updated: 09-04-2026 14:16 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 14:16 IST
High Stakes in Nagaland: Peaceful By-Elections Under Tight Security
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In a closely watched bypoll, more than 59 percent of the 22,382 registered voters in Nagaland's Koridang assembly constituency cast their ballots by 1 PM, according to official reports.

Polling began at 7 AM across 30 stations, remaining peaceful amid heightened security. This byelection was triggered by the death of BJP sitting MLA Imkong L. Imchen last November.

The electorate, including 11,071 women, will determine the fate of six candidates. The BJP's Daochier I. Imchen, son of the late MLA, faces off against T. Chalukumba Ao of Congress and others. Voting stations categorized as vulnerable or critical received additional security. Expect results on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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