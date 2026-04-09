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Chargeback Gurus: Leading the Charge for Safe and Ethical Workplaces

Chargeback Gurus, a leader in chargeback management, has been awarded the CecureUs Safe Workplace and CoC Ethical Workplace Awards, highlighting its commitment to safety, inclusivity, and ethical work environments. Through structured policies and ongoing training, CBG fosters integrity and accountability while ensuring employee well-being and ethical practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 09-04-2026 11:16 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 11:16 IST
Chargeback Gurus: Leading the Charge for Safe and Ethical Workplaces
  • Country:
  • India

Chargeback Gurus (CBG), a prominent player in chargeback management, has been recognized with two prestigious CecureUs awards this year for its dedication to creating safe and ethical work environments. The CecureUs Safe Workplace Award marks the fifth time CBG has been honored, underscoring its sustained commitment to employee well-being.

The CoC Ethical Workplace Award further reflects CBG's dedication to maintaining integrity, accountability, and inclusion within its operations. Through structured policies, awareness initiatives, and comprehensive training programs, CBG consistently promotes safety, trust, and transparency among its workforce.

CBG's efforts extend to providing secure transportation for night shift employees and establishing forums for inclusive discussions, reinforcing its focus on safety. As the company continues to grow, maintaining this culture of integrity remains a priority. CBG's comprehensive approach not only impacts its internal environment but also influences its engagements with clients and partners, ensuring responsible practices across all business aspects.

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