Belgium Battles Record-Breaking Wildfire Headed for German Border

Firefighters have been tirelessly battling the largest wildfire in Belgium’s history, which has already scorched 3,000 hectares of land in the High Fens nature reserve, edging closer to the German border as of Sunday morning.

Since igniting on Friday amid Europe’s fifth summer heatwave, the blaze has mobilized firefighting teams from Belgium, Germany, and Luxembourg, alongside military and local farmers, to prevent its advance.

Efforts to control the fire are hopeful with cooler temperatures, yet the significant smoke has prompted authorities to advise evacuations near the border. With no homes compromised, residents remain displaced, awaiting clearance for safe return.