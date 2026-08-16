Belgium Battles Record-Breaking Wildfire Headed for German Border

The largest wildfire in Belgium's history has scorched 3,000 hectares in the High Fens nature reserve, threatening the German border. Efforts to contain the blaze have involved firefighters and military from Belgium, Germany, and Luxembourg, with cooler weather offering hope. Evacuated residents remain unable to return due to significant smoke pollution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2026 15:50 IST | Created: 16-08-2026 15:50 IST
Belgium Battles Record-Breaking Wildfire Headed for German Border
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  • Country:
  • Belgium

Firefighters have been tirelessly battling the largest wildfire in Belgium’s history, which has already scorched 3,000 hectares of land in the High Fens nature reserve, edging closer to the German border as of Sunday morning.

Since igniting on Friday amid Europe’s fifth summer heatwave, the blaze has mobilized firefighting teams from Belgium, Germany, and Luxembourg, alongside military and local farmers, to prevent its advance.

Efforts to control the fire are hopeful with cooler temperatures, yet the significant smoke has prompted authorities to advise evacuations near the border. With no homes compromised, residents remain displaced, awaiting clearance for safe return.

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