Namibia Launches $88M ‘DBN For Her’ Facility to Unlock Women-Led Business Growth

In a landmark move to reshape access to finance and accelerate inclusive economic growth, the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Development Bank of Namibia (DBN) have officially launched “DBN For Her”—a pioneering financing facility dedicated exclusively to 100% women-owned enterprises.

Unveiled in Windhoek, the initiative represents one of the most targeted and structured efforts to address the persistent financing gap facing women entrepreneurs in Africa, combining capital, concessional funding, and technical support into a single, scalable platform.

A Strategic $88 Million Financing Platform for Women Entrepreneurs

The programme is anchored in a ZAR 1.5 billion ($88 million) line of credit extended to DBN, with ZAR 400 million ($23.3 million) ring-fenced specifically for women-owned businesses.

The AfDB is contributing approximately N$400 million ($23.5 million) through its flagship Affirmative Finance Action for Women in Africa (AFAWA) programme—an initiative designed to unlock financing for women-led enterprises across the continent.

“DBN For Her is a deliberate and strategic response to structural imbalances in our economy,” said Namibia’s Finance Minister Ericah Shafudah. “It is about ensuring women are not just participants, but drivers of economic growth and national development.”

Bridging a $195 Million Financing Gap

Despite Namibia’s relatively strong performance on gender equality indicators, access to finance remains a major barrier for women-led businesses.

An estimated $195 million financing gap persists for women-led SMEs

Around 22,000 women-owned enterprises remain underserved by formal financial systems

Historically, fully and partially women-owned businesses accounted for just 14.12% of DBN’s total funding allocation

The DBN For Her facility is designed to directly address this imbalance by prioritising women entrepreneurs across sectors and business sizes.

Flexible, Affordable Financing Tailored for Growth

The programme offers highly competitive and accessible financing terms, aimed at reducing barriers to entry and supporting business expansion:

Loan sizes ranging from N$150,000 to N$10 million ($8,100 to $539,000)

Available at the prime interest rate

A 12-month grace period with no interest accrual

Open to businesses employing 5 to 300 people, covering both SMEs and larger enterprises

This structure is expected to support businesses at various stages—from early growth to scale-up—across all sectors of the economy.

Beyond Capital: Blended Finance and Technical Support

What sets DBN For Her apart is its integrated financing model, combining capital with capacity-building and risk mitigation tools.

Through AFAWA, the AfDB is providing:

ZAR 40 million in blended finance, helping reduce borrowing costs

Technical assistance programmes to strengthen DBN’s ability to deliver gender-responsive financial products

Support to improve the investment readiness and bankability of women-led businesses

This holistic approach aims to ensure that funding translates into sustainable business growth and long-term impact.

“Real impact happens when finance meets intention,” said Alex Area, AfDB’s Chief AFAWA Officer. “This is more than a product—it’s a platform that signals to women entrepreneurs: you will be financed.”

AFAWA’s Expanding Continental Impact

The launch further strengthens AFAWA’s growing footprint across Africa. In just five years, the initiative has:

Unlocked over $3.1 billion in financing

Partnered with 200+ financial institutions

Reached 46 countries across the continent

The Development Bank of Namibia is now positioned as a leading implementation partner, showcasing how targeted national programmes can scale impact on the ground.

Driving Inclusive Growth and Job Creation

The economic case for investing in women entrepreneurs is increasingly clear. Studies show that closing gender gaps in access to finance can significantly boost GDP, employment, and innovation.

“Empowering women is not charity—it is an investment in progress,” said Minister of Gender Equality Emma Kantema-Gaomas. “When women succeed, communities and economies thrive.”

DBN For Her is expected to:

Increase women’s participation in the formal economy

Support job creation and enterprise growth

Strengthen household incomes and community resilience

Contribute to more balanced and inclusive economic development

Correcting Structural Imbalances Through Targeted Design

DBN leadership emphasised that the programme is intentionally designed to address systemic exclusion.

“If we do not design solutions specifically for women, we risk excluding them by default,” said DBN Board Chair Evangelina Nailenge. “This is a strategic intervention to unlock the full potential of women entrepreneurs.”

A Model for Gender-Responsive Finance in Africa

As African economies seek to diversify and strengthen private sector growth, DBN For Her represents a new generation of gender-smart financial instruments—combining policy intent, capital, and institutional reform.

The initiative could serve as a blueprint for other countries aiming to close gender financing gaps and harness the economic power of women-led enterprises.

With strong backing, innovative design, and clear development impact, DBN For Her signals a decisive shift toward inclusive finance as a cornerstone of Africa’s growth strategy.