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TMC's O'Brien Fact-Checks Modi's Corruption Claims: BJP's Alleged Double Standards

Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien challenges Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statements on corruption investigations, governance, and welfare schemes in West Bengal during a political rally. O'Brien accuses some opposition leaders, who joined BJP, of escaping corruption charges and highlights TMC's socio-economic achievements while critiquing BJP's policies and claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 18:23 IST
TMC's O'Brien Fact-Checks Modi's Corruption Claims: BJP's Alleged Double Standards
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In a fierce rebuttal, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks at a rally in West Bengal, accusing the BJP of double standards on corruption.

O'Brien highlighted cases where opposition figures joined the BJP and subsequently received leniency in corruption investigations, undermining Modi's promise of a 'white paper' on corruption in West Bengal.

He defended the TMC's governance record, claiming significant socio-economic improvements while challenging the efficacy of BJP-led initiatives in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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