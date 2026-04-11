TMC's O'Brien Fact-Checks Modi's Corruption Claims: BJP's Alleged Double Standards

In a fierce rebuttal, Trinamool Congress leader Derek O'Brien attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks at a rally in West Bengal, accusing the BJP of double standards on corruption.

O'Brien highlighted cases where opposition figures joined the BJP and subsequently received leniency in corruption investigations, undermining Modi's promise of a 'white paper' on corruption in West Bengal.

He defended the TMC's governance record, claiming significant socio-economic improvements while challenging the efficacy of BJP-led initiatives in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)