Tejashwi Yadav Accuses BJP and RSS of Endangering Democracy
Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leader, accused BJP and RSS of attempting to dismantle Indian democracy in favor of dictatorship by changing the Constitution. Addressing RJD's minority cell, he urged unity against these adversaries, citing potential harm to marginalized communities and calling for opposition to communal politics.
- Country:
- India
In a fiery address in Patna, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav accused the BJP and RSS of intentions to alter the Indian Constitution, warning of a shift from democracy to dictatorship. He underscored the threat this poses to marginalized communities and urged party unity against these 'adversaries of the Constitution'.
Yadav strongly condemned the BJP and RSS for allegedly promoting communal tension and employing divisive tactics to undermine peace and fraternity in India. He emphasized the dangers of inflammatory politics and called for its opposition, regardless of the source.
The RJD leader also accused the BJP of plotting against him and his family to divert public attention from critical law and order issues. He claimed false cases were filed to discredit his family, linking specific allegations to a broader agenda against opposition figures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Tejashwi Yadav
- BJP
- RSS
- Constitution
- democracy
- dictatorship
- communal politics
- RJD
- minority cell
- Patna
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