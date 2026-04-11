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Amit Shah Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Using Victim Card Tactics

Home Minister Amit Shah criticized Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly playing the 'victim card' to gain votes. Shah pledged that if BJP wins, it will end the TMC's 'syndicate raj', ensure women's safety, support potato farmers, evict infiltrators, and work towards a prosperous Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Onda | Updated: 11-04-2026 18:23 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 18:23 IST
Amit Shah Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Using Victim Card Tactics
Amit Shah
  • Country:
  • India

In a politically charged address, Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused West Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of employing the 'victim card' to garner sympathy votes ahead of the state's elections. He claimed Banerjee's leadership had led to significant economic and social decline in Bengal over her 15-year tenure.

Shah assured voters that a BJP government would dismantle the alleged 'syndicate raj' under TMC, providing justice to women facing violence and ensuring employment for the youth. He highlighted plans to revitalize local industries and support potato farmers by facilitating interstate trade.

Amidst promises of border security and women's safety, Shah stressed the BJP's focus on restoring Bengal's glory, echoing the vision of Rabindranath Tagore's 'Sonar Bangla'. He also promised the inclusion of Kurmali language in the Constitution and allocating land for BSF fencing to curb infiltration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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