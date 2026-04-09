Royal Enfield's Electric Leap: Introducing the Flying Flea C6

Royal Enfield, under the Eicher Motors group, announced its entry into the electric motorcycle industry with the launch of its first electric bike, the Flying Flea C6.

The newly unveiled 'city+ electric mobility' brand reflects Royal Enfield's commitment to creating engaging motorcycling experiences for urban environments. Priced at Rs 2.79 lakh ex-showroom and Rs 1.99 lakh with a Battery-as-a-Service option, the Flying Flea C6 represents a new direction for the 125-year-old company.

B Govindarajan, Managing Director and CEO of Royal Enfield, described this move as a milestone celebrating the brand's legacy and a promising new beginning. Deliveries are expected to commence in May 2026, marking a significant stride into the electric era.

(With inputs from agencies.)