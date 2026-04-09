Royal Enfield's Electric Leap: Introducing the Flying Flea C6
Royal Enfield has officially entered the electric motorcycle market with its new electric bike, the Flying Flea C6. As part of Eicher Motors, the launch signifies a strategic move into electric urban mobility, aiming to blend tradition with modernity. Delivery is scheduled to start in May 2026.
- Country:
- India
Royal Enfield, under the Eicher Motors group, announced its entry into the electric motorcycle industry with the launch of its first electric bike, the Flying Flea C6.
The newly unveiled 'city+ electric mobility' brand reflects Royal Enfield's commitment to creating engaging motorcycling experiences for urban environments. Priced at Rs 2.79 lakh ex-showroom and Rs 1.99 lakh with a Battery-as-a-Service option, the Flying Flea C6 represents a new direction for the 125-year-old company.
B Govindarajan, Managing Director and CEO of Royal Enfield, described this move as a milestone celebrating the brand's legacy and a promising new beginning. Deliveries are expected to commence in May 2026, marking a significant stride into the electric era.
(With inputs from agencies.)