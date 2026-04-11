Intense Negotiations as Middle East Standoff Escalates

Iran's negotiation team has landed in Islamabad aiming for peace discussions with the U.S., but preconditions set by Iran cast doubts on the talks proceeding smoothly. Tehran demands a Lebanon-inclusive ceasefire and the unfreezing of assets before any engagement.

The temporary ceasefire announced by U.S. President Trump halted airstrikes by U.S. and Israel on Iran, though conflicts persist in Lebanon. Iran's Speaker, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, stated that concrete steps from the U.S. are necessary to move forward with talks.

In the meantime, hostilities in Lebanon continue between Israeli forces and Hezbollah. Talks involving Israel and Lebanon are set under U.S. mediation but disagreements regarding their scope remain. Regional tensions rise as Iran's leaders prepare for a high-stakes negotiation.