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Global Boxing Series Set for Knockout Return to Navi Mumbai

The Global Boxing Series makes its much-anticipated comeback to Navi Mumbai on April 26, offering an exhilarating evening of world-class boxing. With boxing legends in attendance, the event aims to bolster the sport in India by providing a platform for both emerging and established fighters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 09-04-2026 17:59 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 17:59 IST
Global Boxing Series Set for Knockout Return to Navi Mumbai
Asia's premier pro boxing championship Global Boxing Series in association with IBA returns this April 26th at Nexus Seawoods Navi Mumbai. Image Credit: ANI
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The eagerly awaited Global Boxing Series (GBS) is poised to electrify Navi Mumbai on April 26, promising a night of top-tier boxing. The event, driven by Devraj Das in collaboration with the International Boxing Association (IBA), aims to elevate professional boxing in India.

Highlighting the evening, 6X World Champion and Olympian MC Mary Kom will grace the event as the Guest of Honour. Joining her will be Hitesh Choudhary, former national cricketer and Chairman of the Mary Kom Boxing Foundation. The venue, Nexus Seawoods Mall, will transform into an arena hosting intense bouts, headlined by UK's Callum Dan against India's Suresh Pasham.

This edition will also feature combatants such as Indian Muay Thai legend Ashish Sethi, and a women's division that includes Gazal Maria versus Anamika Yadav. Devraj Das expressed excitement about GBS's return to India, emphasizing its role in crafting a world-class platform for Indian boxers. With support from IBA President Mr. Umar Kremlev, GBS promises a more spectacular and intense competition this year, setting the stage for future titles in Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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