Atiqa Mir Shatters Records: The Young Racing Prodigy Gaining International Recognition

Atiqa Mir, an extraordinary young talent in motor racing, has achieved a new milestone by becoming the highest-ranked female in the latest FIA International Kart Ranking in her category. The 11-year-old sensation now holds the seventh position overall in the International OK-NJ class, featuring racers aged 12-14. This achievement underscores her rapid ascent in motorsport, placing her among the most promising young racers globally.

This meteoric rise in the ranks is backed by the Formula 1 Academy's support, making Atiqa the first Indian to receive such backing. With a historic podium finish in Valencia's opening round of the Champions of the Future Academy series, she has impressed many, including her father, Asif Mir, a former national karting champion. He attributes this success to her relentless hard work and the robust support system around her.

Atiqa's determination hasn't waned post success. After securing eighth place in the WSK Super Master Series, she is eagerly preparing at Lonato for the upcoming WSK Euro Round 2. Her journey signifies a proud moment for India in motorsport and aims to break the long-standing absence of female racers in Formula 1 since 1992.

(With inputs from agencies.)