Indian Vessel 'Green Asha' Secure in Port; Nationwide LPG Supply Stays Stable Amidst Geopolitical Tensions

The Indian ship 'Green Asha' successfully docked at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority on Thursday, having crossed the Strait of Hormuz without incident. The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways affirmed the safety of all Indian seafarers, as no incidents involving Indian vessels were recorded in the last 24 hours.

Mukesh Mangal, Additional Secretary for the Shipping Ministry, confirmed that the Directorate General of Shipping is closely monitoring regional developments with ship owners, RPSL agencies, and Indian Missions. The control room has addressed a significant volume of communication, aiding the repatriation of over 1,800 Indian seafarers from the Gulf.

Indian ports are operating smoothly, as verified by State Maritime Boards across multiple states. In view of regional safety contingencies, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit the UAE from April 11 to 12, with energy sector counterpart Hardeep Puri in Qatar prior. The government confirms stable LPG supply within India, challenging geopolitical disruptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)