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Holy Sites Reopen in Jerusalem After Restrictions Lifted

Worshippers can again pray at Jerusalem's holy sites after Israel lifted restrictions stemming from conflict with Iran. These restrictions impacted major religious celebrations for Christians, Muslims, and Jews. The reopening comes in time for Orthodox Easter, while some criticized the use of conflict as a pretext for access limitations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 09-04-2026 19:54 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 19:54 IST
Holy Sites Reopen in Jerusalem After Restrictions Lifted

Jerusalem's sacred locations are once again open to worshippers after Israel relaxed limits set during the recent conflict with Iran. This marks the end of a period when access to Christian, Jewish, and Muslim sites was severely restricted, impacting major religious observances.

The restrictions had dampened key holy periods such as Lent, Passover, and Ramadan for followers of these faiths. The Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, central to Islamic worship, and the Western Wall, a significant Jewish site, are now accessible to worshippers.

This development is timely for Orthodox Christians, who are preparing for Easter celebrations this Sunday. However, some community members and international voices have criticized these past limitations, viewing them as unjust measures under the guise of security amid the Iranian conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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