Haryana's Swift Directive: Clear Backlogs in 15 Days

In a recent directive, the Haryana government has urged all state departments to expedite the clearing of pending files within a strict 15-day timeframe. This mandate aims to streamline operations via the centralised file movement and tracking information system (CFM & TIS).

The Chief Secretary, Anurag Rastogi, has emphasized the importance of updating the status of files digitally, noting that many files listed as pending may have been processed physically but not recorded accordingly on the portal. Departments are tasked with verifying, reconciling records, and ensuring correct digital updates.

Once the backlog is addressed, the updated data will serve as the definitive reference for evaluating departmental efficiency and accountability. Continuous updates on the CFM & TIS portal are mandated to avoid discrepancies between physical and digital documentation in the future.