Haryana's Swift Directive: Clear Backlogs in 15 Days
The Haryana government has mandated all departments to clear pending files within 15 days via a centralized tracking system. Unresolved files, dating back to 2025, must be updated digitally. Post-clearance, this data will be crucial for performance reviews and accountability. Regular updates are required to prevent future discrepancies.
- Country:
- India
In a recent directive, the Haryana government has urged all state departments to expedite the clearing of pending files within a strict 15-day timeframe. This mandate aims to streamline operations via the centralised file movement and tracking information system (CFM & TIS).
The Chief Secretary, Anurag Rastogi, has emphasized the importance of updating the status of files digitally, noting that many files listed as pending may have been processed physically but not recorded accordingly on the portal. Departments are tasked with verifying, reconciling records, and ensuring correct digital updates.
Once the backlog is addressed, the updated data will serve as the definitive reference for evaluating departmental efficiency and accountability. Continuous updates on the CFM & TIS portal are mandated to avoid discrepancies between physical and digital documentation in the future.
- READ MORE ON:
- Haryana
- government
- files
- pending
- Centralised
- tracking
- deadline
- efficiency
- digital
- accountability
ALSO READ
Fast-Tracking Cooperative Banking Reforms for Sustained Growth
Revolutionizing Education: Punjab's Mission Samrath 4.0 Takes Attendance Tracking to New Heights
Maharashtra Farmers Rejoice as Maize Procurement Deadline Extended
Bihar's HSRP Deadline: A Call to Action for Vehicle Owners
Global Markets Brace for U.S.-Iran Deadline Amid Volatile Oil Prices