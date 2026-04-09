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Grieving Mother Takes on TMC: Ratna Debnath Files Nomination for Panihati

Ratna Debnath, a BJP candidate and mother of a murder victim, submits her nomination for the Panihati seat in the West Bengal elections, with Smriti Irani's support. Debnath vows to defeat Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of failing to protect her daughter and pledging not to comb her hair until justice is served.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2026 19:52 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 19:52 IST
Grieving Mother Takes on TMC: Ratna Debnath Files Nomination for Panihati
Mother of RG Kar rape victim Ratna Debnath files nomination (Photo/BJP). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Ratna Debnath, the BJP candidate in West Bengal and mother of the victim in the RG Kar Medical College rape case, has officially filed her nomination for the Panihati constituency. The nomination process took place on Thursday with the presence of former Union Minister Smriti Irani, adding weight to Debnath's campaign.

In a social media post, Irani lauded Debnath for representing the women of Bengal who are fighting for justice. She emphasized the overwhelming public support for Debnath, interpreting it as a sign of discontent with the ruling TMC's governance, marked by unfulfilled promises and alleged corruption.

Debnath, poised to challenge Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, has made it clear that the Chief Minister is her main rival. She holds Banerjee accountable for the safety lapses that led to her daughter's tragic death. The case, mired in controversy, was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation due to dissatisfaction with the initial police inquiry. Amidst ongoing electoral preparations, Debnath's campaign underscores a broader demand for change within the state.

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