Supreme Verdict: Navigating the Boundaries of Religious Denominational Rights in Hindu Temples

The Supreme Court has issued a cautionary note regarding possible societal divisions if Hindu temples and religious establishments limit access based on sects. Chief Justice Surya Kant led the nine-judge Constitution bench addressing this crucial matter, which hinges on Articles 25 and 26 of the Indian Constitution.

Senior advocate C S Vaidyanathan argued for the rights of religious denominations to manage their affairs, representing devotees of Kerala's Sabarimala temple. He contended that Article 26(b) should take precedence over Article 25(2)(b), which empowers the state to open all Hindu religious institutions of a public nature to everyone.

However, Justices emphasised that exclusions based on denomination could divide society and adversely affect Hinduism. The discussions also touched on the Sabarimala judgment and the balance between individual and collective religious rights, continuing next week.

(With inputs from agencies.)