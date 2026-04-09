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School Van Incident: Seven Injured in Overturn Tragedy

A school van accident in Kalpi injured seven, including five children, when it overturned after school hours. The driver lost control near Luhor village, and emergency services were alerted. A probe is ordered by District Magistrate Pandey as injured were treated in Orai and Kalpi hospitals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalaun | Updated: 09-04-2026 18:19 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 18:19 IST
School Van Incident: Seven Injured in Overturn Tragedy
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  • India

In a tragic incident in Kalpi on Thursday, a school van carrying students overturned, injuring seven individuals, five of whom are children. The mishap occurred around 1 PM as the van was transporting students home post-school hours.

According to Inspector In-Charge Ajay Brahma Tiwari, the van's driver lost control near Luhor village, causing the vehicle to flip. Local residents and passersby acted swiftly to rescue the trapped children and alerted the authorities.

Five children and two staff members suffered serious injuries and were referred to the Government Medical College in Orai, with others receiving primary care in Kalpi. The District Magistrate Rajesh Kumar Pandey and Superintendent of Police Vinay Kumar Singh reviewed the situation at the hospital. A detailed investigation into the incident has been ordered.

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