School Van Incident: Seven Injured in Overturn Tragedy

In a tragic incident in Kalpi on Thursday, a school van carrying students overturned, injuring seven individuals, five of whom are children. The mishap occurred around 1 PM as the van was transporting students home post-school hours.

According to Inspector In-Charge Ajay Brahma Tiwari, the van's driver lost control near Luhor village, causing the vehicle to flip. Local residents and passersby acted swiftly to rescue the trapped children and alerted the authorities.

Five children and two staff members suffered serious injuries and were referred to the Government Medical College in Orai, with others receiving primary care in Kalpi. The District Magistrate Rajesh Kumar Pandey and Superintendent of Police Vinay Kumar Singh reviewed the situation at the hospital. A detailed investigation into the incident has been ordered.