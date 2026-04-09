R1.8 Billion Investment Revives Gledhow Mill for Sugar Industry Recovery

The South African government has intensified efforts to stabilise and modernise the country’s sugar industry, with Trade, Industry and Competition (dtic) Deputy Minister Zuko Godlimpi leading a high-level visit to key sugar mills ahead of the 2026 sugarcane crushing season.

The visit signals a coordinated push to revive one of the country’s most critical agro-processing sectors—an industry that supports tens of thousands of jobs, sustains rural economies, and anchors agricultural value chains in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.

At the centre of this renewed momentum is the reopening and modernisation of the historic Gledhow Mill, backed by a reported R1.8 billion investment pledged at the South African Investment Conference in March 2026.

Gledhow Mill Reopens as a Flagship Industrial Recovery Project

During his visit, Godlimpi toured Gledhow Mill, where operations are being revitalised under new ownership following years of uncertainty. The facility, which includes a back-end refinery, is currently undergoing an extensive off-crop maintenance programme to prepare for the upcoming crushing season in May.

The refurbishment forms part of a three-year capital investment plan aimed at upgrading aging infrastructure, enhancing operational efficiency, and introducing modern production technologies.

“This is not just about reopening a mill—it is about rebuilding industrial capacity and restoring confidence in the sector,” Godlimpi said during the visit.

The reopening is expected to have immediate economic benefits, including the restoration of jobs, increased demand for locally grown sugarcane, and renewed activity across logistics and supply chains.

Government Prioritises Jobs and Sustainable Operations

A key message from the Deputy Minister was the government’s firm commitment to protecting jobs while ensuring that industrial operations are environmentally and economically sustainable.

Workers at Gledhow Mill have been reassured that job preservation remains a priority, particularly in a sector where employment losses can have severe ripple effects on rural communities.

“The government is dedicated to supporting the company’s transition to renewable energy resources,” Godlimpi said, highlighting sustainability as a central pillar of the industry’s future.

This transition is expected to include the adoption of cleaner energy solutions, such as biomass and co-generation technologies, which utilise sugarcane by-products to produce electricity—reducing reliance on fossil fuels while improving cost efficiency.

Advanced Technology to Drive Efficiency and Competitiveness

The new investors are introducing advanced industrial technologies at Gledhow Mill to modernise production processes and improve productivity. These upgrades are expected to significantly reduce downtime, optimise resource use, and enhance output quality.

In addition, the facility will play a broader industrial role by manufacturing spare parts for nearby factories—an initiative that strengthens local supply chains and supports regional industrialisation.

“The parts to be sold to these factories in the area will contribute to the local economy,” Godlimpi noted.

This approach aligns with South Africa’s localisation strategy, which seeks to reduce import dependency and build resilient domestic manufacturing ecosystems.

Strategic Importance of the Sugar Industry

The dtic reiterated that the sugar industry remains a strategic agro-processing value chain with deep socio-economic importance. The sector supports thousands of small-scale growers, many of whom depend on sugarcane farming as their primary source of income.

In provinces like KwaZulu-Natal, sugar production underpins entire local economies, with linkages to transport, milling, refining, and retail sectors.

Industry estimates suggest that the sugar sector contributes billions of rand annually to South Africa’s GDP while sustaining a complex network of jobs across rural and semi-urban areas.

Structural Challenges Persist Despite Renewed Investment

Despite the positive developments, the sugar industry continues to face significant structural challenges. These include rising production costs, competition from cheaper imports, climate-related risks, and shifting consumption patterns.

One of the most pressing concerns has been the potential closure of sugar mills, which would have devastating consequences for cane growers and rural employment.

“The closure of mills would disrupt entire value chains and severely impact livelihoods,” the dtic warned.

Government and IDC Step In to Stabilise the Sector

To address these risks, the government—working alongside development finance institutions such as the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC)—is actively supporting the reopening and upgrading of sugar mills.

These interventions include financial support for capital investments, policy measures to improve competitiveness, and initiatives aimed at diversifying the industry into new products such as biofuels and renewable energy.

The reopening of Gledhow Mill is seen as a key example of how targeted investment and policy support can prevent industrial decline and unlock new growth opportunities.

A Turning Point for Rural Economic Development

As the 2026 crushing season approaches, the reopening of sugar mills like Gledhow represents more than just an industrial restart—it marks a critical step toward safeguarding rural livelihoods and rebuilding economic resilience.

Government officials emphasise that sustained recovery will depend on continued collaboration between public institutions, private investors, and industry stakeholders.

“This commitment reflects our recognition that livelihoods would be negatively affected by any disruption to sugar industry operations,” the dtic said.

With fresh investment, modern technology, and a renewed policy focus, South Africa’s sugar industry is positioning itself for a more sustainable and competitive future—one that balances economic growth with environmental responsibility and social inclusion.