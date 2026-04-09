IMF's Quest for 'Scary' Financial Firepower

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is urged to finalize its 16th quota review, approved in 2023, to enhance its financial firepower against potential crises. Kristalina Georgieva, IMF Managing Director, highlighted the need for increased quota lending resources by 50%, ensuring more of its $1 trillion lending capacity becomes instantly available.

Georgieva remains optimistic about gaining approval for the review from the U.S. Congress this year. The approval would significantly expand the financial cushion of the IMF, a crucial tool for crisis management. As the largest shareholder, the U.S.'s support is vital for this endeavor.

Georgieva reassured that the IMF currently possesses ample resources but emphasized the importance of this increase for maintaining financial reassurance. She emphasized that the IMF desires to be formidable enough that any crisis 'puts its tail between its legs and goes away.'

(With inputs from agencies.)