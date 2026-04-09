Chief Minister Sarma Intensifies Political Battle Amidst Allegations

Amidst the ongoing political skirmish in Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has sharply criticized Congress leader Pawan Khera. Following allegations against his wife concerning multiple passports, Sarma confirmed police actions against Khera, emphasizing it as law enforcement's duty.

Taking further jabs, Sarma scrutinized Gaurav Gogoi's family dynamics, focusing on their British nationality status, thereby questioning Gogoi's dedication to Indian public service. The chief minister also affirmed the BJP's intent to implement the Uniform Civil Code, promising to proceed without haste in consultative engagement with Assam's diverse communities.

Highlighting expected election results, Sarma predicted BJP's significant seat gain, stressing continuity and development in Assam under the party's potential governance. Meanwhile, local media houses and political opponents remained subjects of Sarma's sharp critiques amidst election aftermath speculations.

(With inputs from agencies.)