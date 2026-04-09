IMF Chief Georgieva Urges United Global Response Amid Economic Struggles

IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva has made a global appeal to central banks to continue their fight against rising inflation despite the potential cost to economic growth. Her address at the IMF Headquarters came amid concerns over the economic impact of the US-Israel conflict on Iran.

She emphasized the importance of avoiding 'go-it-alone' actions, such as export and price controls, which could further destabilize global conditions. Georgieva underscored the inevitability of some economic pain due to higher oil prices, advocating for coordinated policy decisions ahead of the IMF-World Bank meetings.

Forecasting an increased demand for IMF support, between USD 20 billion to USD 50 billion, Georgieva highlighted the adverse effects on food security and infrastructure, particularly for low-income energy importers. Her speech urged international collaboration and strategic policy implementation to navigate these challenging economic waters.