Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney recently engaged with the astronauts of NASA's Artemis II mission, congratulating Colonel Jeremy Hansen on becoming the first Canadian to fly to the moon. This historic event has been hailed as a positive aspect of U.S.-Canadian relations, strained under previous administrations.

The Artemis II crew shared emotional insights as they approached Earth's atmosphere re-entry, marking the conclusion of their record-breaking lunar mission. Scheduled to land off Southern California, these astronauts have become the farthest-flying humans, illustrating the potential of future lunar explorations.

The mission has unified the American public, transcending political divisions, and further kindled intrigue regarding the U.S.-China space ambitions, as NASA sharpens focus on its lunar plans, juxtaposed against China's 2030 crewed landing aspirations. Meanwhile, global satellite observations highlight increasing nighttime brightness, driven by contrasting regional lighting trends.

(With inputs from agencies.)