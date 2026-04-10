Charting New Horizons: India and US Deepen Ties Under Pax Silica

India and the United States have taken steps to bolster their ties under the Pax Silica initiative, with a renewed focus on economic and technology collaborations. Notable areas of cooperation include AI advancements and critical minerals.

This agreement followed productive discussions between Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg. According to a statement by the Indian Embassy in the US, this move adds new dimensions to their bilateral technology cooperation.

Misri's visit to the US also included interactions with think tanks on geopolitical developments affecting energy, food, and economic security. The initiative is seen as a strategic step towards seizing opportunities and addressing challenges in the evolving global order.

(With inputs from agencies.)