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Charting New Horizons: India and US Deepen Ties Under Pax Silica

India and the US have agreed to expand their partnership under the Pax Silica initiative, focusing on economic, technological, AI, and critical minerals cooperation. This development came after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met with US Under Secretary Jacob Helberg. Strategic dialogues aim to strengthen bilateral ties and address global security challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2026 01:03 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 01:03 IST
Charting New Horizons: India and US Deepen Ties Under Pax Silica
  • Country:
  • United States

India and the United States have taken steps to bolster their ties under the Pax Silica initiative, with a renewed focus on economic and technology collaborations. Notable areas of cooperation include AI advancements and critical minerals.

This agreement followed productive discussions between Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg. According to a statement by the Indian Embassy in the US, this move adds new dimensions to their bilateral technology cooperation.

Misri's visit to the US also included interactions with think tanks on geopolitical developments affecting energy, food, and economic security. The initiative is seen as a strategic step towards seizing opportunities and addressing challenges in the evolving global order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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