Indian Ambassador Meets Nepal's New Foreign Minister to Boost Bilateral Ties

Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava paid a courtesy visit to Nepal's newly-appointed Foreign Minister, Shishir Khanal, to explore avenues for bolstering bilateral ties. Khanal officially took charge at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on March 27.

During this significant meeting, Srivastava conveyed greetings from Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Khanal's recent appointment. As per the Foreign Ministry's statement, the discussion revolved around various facets of Nepal-India relations.

Minister Jaishankar had previously extended his congratulations to Khanal upon his office assumption, expressing eagerness to work with him closely to further enhance the longstanding partnership between the two neighboring countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)