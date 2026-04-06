Indian Ambassador Meets Nepal's New Foreign Minister to Boost Bilateral Ties
Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava met with Nepal's newly-appointed Foreign Minister, Shishir Khanal, to discuss bilateral relations. The meeting included a congratulatory message from India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar. They talked about enhancing cooperation between the two nations, reflecting the strong, traditional partnership shared by India and Nepal.
- Country:
- Nepal
Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava paid a courtesy visit to Nepal's newly-appointed Foreign Minister, Shishir Khanal, to explore avenues for bolstering bilateral ties. Khanal officially took charge at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on March 27.
During this significant meeting, Srivastava conveyed greetings from Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Khanal's recent appointment. As per the Foreign Ministry's statement, the discussion revolved around various facets of Nepal-India relations.
Minister Jaishankar had previously extended his congratulations to Khanal upon his office assumption, expressing eagerness to work with him closely to further enhance the longstanding partnership between the two neighboring countries.
(With inputs from agencies.)