Mining Concession Amendments to Boost Critical Minerals Exploration

The government announced significant changes to the mining concession rules on Monday, aiming to enhance mineral exploration across the country. These amendments allow licensed operators to expand their exploration efforts, unlocking previously inaccessible critical minerals, according to a statement by the mines ministry.

With the recent changes, mining leases can now include contiguous areas, and associated minerals can be added, facilitating more efficient extraction without requiring separate leases. This adjustment should promote the economically viable mining of deep-seated minerals and foster self-reliance within the sector.

Additionally, for auctioned leases, a 10% auction premium is to be paid on minerals from added land, while non-auctioned leases require an amount equal to the royalty. These reforms are expected to bolster the supply of minerals, supporting the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative and strengthening the mining industry's capacity.