Left Menu

Mining Concession Amendments to Boost Critical Minerals Exploration

The government has amended mining concession rules to enhance mineral exploration. These changes enable expansion in mining leases and inclusion of associated minerals, promoting optimal extraction. The reforms support India's self-reliance by boosting mineral supply for industries, strengthening Atmanirbhar Bharat. Strategic minerals inclusion is incentivized for increased production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 22:11 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 22:11 IST
Mining Concession Amendments to Boost Critical Minerals Exploration
  • Country:
  • India

The government announced significant changes to the mining concession rules on Monday, aiming to enhance mineral exploration across the country. These amendments allow licensed operators to expand their exploration efforts, unlocking previously inaccessible critical minerals, according to a statement by the mines ministry.

With the recent changes, mining leases can now include contiguous areas, and associated minerals can be added, facilitating more efficient extraction without requiring separate leases. This adjustment should promote the economically viable mining of deep-seated minerals and foster self-reliance within the sector.

Additionally, for auctioned leases, a 10% auction premium is to be paid on minerals from added land, while non-auctioned leases require an amount equal to the royalty. These reforms are expected to bolster the supply of minerals, supporting the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative and strengthening the mining industry's capacity.

TRENDING

1
Bandi Sanjay Kumar Urges Bengali Diaspora Against Infiltration

Bandi Sanjay Kumar Urges Bengali Diaspora Against Infiltration

 India
2
JNU Unites: Protest Inquiry Finds VC Guilty

JNU Unites: Protest Inquiry Finds VC Guilty

 India
3
Opposition's Motion to Remove Chief Election Commissioner Rejected

Opposition's Motion to Remove Chief Election Commissioner Rejected

 India
4
Tragic Leopard Shooting Sparks Probe in Mysuru

Tragic Leopard Shooting Sparks Probe in Mysuru

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026