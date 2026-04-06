Mining Concession Amendments to Boost Critical Minerals Exploration
The government has amended mining concession rules to enhance mineral exploration. These changes enable expansion in mining leases and inclusion of associated minerals, promoting optimal extraction. The reforms support India's self-reliance by boosting mineral supply for industries, strengthening Atmanirbhar Bharat. Strategic minerals inclusion is incentivized for increased production.
- Country:
- India
The government announced significant changes to the mining concession rules on Monday, aiming to enhance mineral exploration across the country. These amendments allow licensed operators to expand their exploration efforts, unlocking previously inaccessible critical minerals, according to a statement by the mines ministry.
With the recent changes, mining leases can now include contiguous areas, and associated minerals can be added, facilitating more efficient extraction without requiring separate leases. This adjustment should promote the economically viable mining of deep-seated minerals and foster self-reliance within the sector.
Additionally, for auctioned leases, a 10% auction premium is to be paid on minerals from added land, while non-auctioned leases require an amount equal to the royalty. These reforms are expected to bolster the supply of minerals, supporting the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative and strengthening the mining industry's capacity.
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