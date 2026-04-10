Venezuela's Mining Law Seeks to Attract Global Investors, Ensures Worker Protection

Venezuelan lawmakers have passed significant legislation to regulate mining, aiming to attract foreign investors and address rampant criminal operations in the sector. The bill, introduced by acting President Delcy Rodríguez, marks a strategic shift in Venezuela's economic policy amid external and internal pressures.

The new law categorizes mining scales, sets a 30-year maximum for mining concessions, and bans top officials from holding mining titles. It offers independent arbitration to protect foreign investments—a move likely intended to rebuild trust with wary investors once deterred by asset seizures.

The legislation faces further scrutiny by Venezuela's high court for constitutional compliance. Meanwhile, Delcy Rodríguez, on an international tour, also addressed worker wage issues, promising future economic improvements to combat the country's severe economic struggles.