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Nitish Kumar's New Role: A Political Journey Reaches Rajya Sabha

Bihar Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha applauds Nitish Kumar's ascent to Rajya Sabha, highlighting his pivotal role in Bihar's development. This transition marks Kumar's ambition fulfilled, serving in all legislative bodies and shifting Bihar's power dynamics to the BJP ahead of pivotal elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 13:02 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 13:02 IST
Nitish Kumar's New Role: A Political Journey Reaches Rajya Sabha
Bihar Depuuty CM Vijay Kumar Sinha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha expressed pride on Friday as Nitish Kumar, the seasoned leader of the Janata Dal (United), took the oath as a Rajya Sabha member. Sinha lauded Kumar's significant contribution to the state's developmental progress, saying that the people of Bihar hold him in high regard and are proud of his achievements in political service.

Nitish Kumar's entry into the Rajya Sabha represents the fulfilment of his long-stated aim to serve in every legislative house in India, marking an end to his journey through the Bihar Assembly, Bihar Council, and Lok Sabha. His skillful navigation of alliance politics has been instrumental in keeping the NDA in power within Bihar, with this latest move escalating his political trajectory.

Upon being elected to the upper house of Parliament, Kumar resigned from the Bihar Legislative Council, a transition that shifts the administrative reins of Bihar into BJP's hands. This change signals a significant structural alteration in Bihar's political realm, with BJP strategizing future leadership through meetings in Delhi. Kumar's unopposed re-election as JD(U) president further consolidates his political influence and stature.

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