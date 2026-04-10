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Anjum Chopra Confident RCB Will Defend IPL Title

Former cricketer Anjum Chopra believes Royal Challengers Bengaluru can defend their IPL title, due to their consistent performance. Drawing inspiration from successful teams like Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, Chopra sees potential in RCB's organized gameplay this season. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings are also performing well, currently second in the standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2026 12:58 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 12:58 IST
Anjum Chopra Confident RCB Will Defend IPL Title
RCB teammates celebrate with the trophy. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
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In a show of unwavering support, former Indian cricketer Anjum Chopra has voiced her confidence in the Royal Challengers Bengaluru's ability to defend their Indian Premier League (IPL) title. She cited the experiences of successful franchises like Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings, emphasizing the role of consistency in securing playoff spots. RCB finally clinched their inaugural IPL title by narrowly defeating Punjab Kings by six runs in the 2025 IPL final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, ending an 18-year trophy drought.

Chopra highlighted that maintaining early momentum is pivotal for teams aiming to secure the championship, stressing the possibility of RCB retaining their title this season. Speaking to ANI, she remarked, 'Yes, they can definitely do it. Mumbai has done it, Chennai has done it, and RCB can also do it. Consistency in gameplay will be key to reaching the playoffs, where they can start fresh and potentially become new champions again.'

According to Chopra, RCB appears to be the most well-organized side this season, carrying forward their strong momentum as defending champions. She noted that not only have they picked up from where they left off last year, but they also seem more impressive and balanced in the current campaign. RCB has won both opening fixtures of the 2026 IPL and currently sits third in the points table with a robust Net Run Rate (NRR) of +2.501. Chopra sees Punjab Kings as formidable contenders, acknowledging their strong start in the current season.

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