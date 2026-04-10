AI Giants Cohere and Aleph Alpha Eye Strategic Merger

Canadian artificial intelligence company Cohere and its German counterpart Aleph Alpha are reportedly advancing towards a merger, with potential support from the German government, according to a report by Handelsblatt.

Sources within the government and industry indicate that Germany is prepared to become a major client for the merged entity to boost digital public services. German Digital Minister Karsten Wildberger emphasized the importance of the merger, saying it would send a strong signal if leading AI companies from both countries united.

Aleph Alpha acknowledged ongoing discussions about strategic partnerships, a common practice within the AI sector, but opted not to elaborate on its independent strategy. Meanwhile, Cohere has yet to respond to queries. The merger talks, initiated earlier this year, have progressed significantly, with plans for dual headquarters in Germany and Canada.

(With inputs from agencies.)