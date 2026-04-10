UDF's United Front: Ramesh Chennithala Confident of Election Triumph

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has voiced confidence in the United Democratic Front's (UDF) campaign strategy for the recent Kerala Assembly elections, expecting a definitive win. He praised the cohesive efforts of the UDF and the positive campaigning led by national leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Chennithala indicated that the campaign's systematic approach resonated with the people, with no internal conflicts within the UDF or Congress. He noted the electorate's desire for change, expressing the view that citizens were eager to replace the current government led by Pinarayi Vijayan.

He also accused the CPI(M) of violent tactics in Kannur and alleged financial misconduct by the BJP, but maintained that the UDF would prevail. Chennithala's remarks came as he contested from Haripad in Alappuzha district, focusing on a high voter turnout driven by the demand for governmental change.

(With inputs from agencies.)