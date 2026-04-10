Left Menu

UDF's United Front: Ramesh Chennithala Confident of Election Triumph

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala expressed confidence in the UDF's united campaign for the Kerala Assembly elections, projecting a decisive victory. He credited the positive campaign approach and unity among UDF allies for the anticipated success, while criticizing opposition tactics and violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 10-04-2026 13:02 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 13:02 IST
UDF's United Front: Ramesh Chennithala Confident of Election Triumph
Ramesh Chennithala
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has voiced confidence in the United Democratic Front's (UDF) campaign strategy for the recent Kerala Assembly elections, expecting a definitive win. He praised the cohesive efforts of the UDF and the positive campaigning led by national leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Chennithala indicated that the campaign's systematic approach resonated with the people, with no internal conflicts within the UDF or Congress. He noted the electorate's desire for change, expressing the view that citizens were eager to replace the current government led by Pinarayi Vijayan.

He also accused the CPI(M) of violent tactics in Kannur and alleged financial misconduct by the BJP, but maintained that the UDF would prevail. Chennithala's remarks came as he contested from Haripad in Alappuzha district, focusing on a high voter turnout driven by the demand for governmental change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Appreciate fair, transparent insolvency process by Jaiprakash Associates CoC, resolution professional: Jaiprakash Gaur.

Appreciate fair, transparent insolvency process by Jaiprakash Associates CoC...

 Global
2
China's Market Resurgence: Inflation Sparks Market Gains Amid Middle East Tensions

China's Market Resurgence: Inflation Sparks Market Gains Amid Middle East Te...

 Global
3
Security Tightens in Islamabad for Pivotal US-Iran Talks

Security Tightens in Islamabad for Pivotal US-Iran Talks

 Pakistan
4
Olectra Greentech Unveils New Brand Identity, 'Transforming Everyday'

Olectra Greentech Unveils New Brand Identity, 'Transforming Everyday'

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026