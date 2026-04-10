Tragedy on the Highway: Family's Journey Interrupted by Collision

A tragic accident occurred on Friday, leaving seven members of the Jain family injured, three critically, when their van collided with a tractor-trolley in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district.

The collision took place at around 10.30 am on National Highway 44, located 15 kilometers from the district headquarters.

The victims, who were traveling to the Sonagiri Jain temple, were hospitalized following the crash, police confirmed. Their van was significantly damaged near the MP-Rajasthan border.

(With inputs from agencies.)