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Tragedy on the Highway: Family's Journey Interrupted by Collision

Seven members of the Jain family were injured, three critically, in a van and tractor-trolley collision on National Highway 44 in Morena, Madhya Pradesh. The accident took place while the family was en route to Sonagiri Jain temple. The damaged vehicle was part of their journey from Uttar Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Morena | Updated: 10-04-2026 13:25 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 13:25 IST
Tragedy on the Highway: Family's Journey Interrupted by Collision
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  • India

A tragic accident occurred on Friday, leaving seven members of the Jain family injured, three critically, when their van collided with a tractor-trolley in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district.

The collision took place at around 10.30 am on National Highway 44, located 15 kilometers from the district headquarters.

The victims, who were traveling to the Sonagiri Jain temple, were hospitalized following the crash, police confirmed. Their van was significantly damaged near the MP-Rajasthan border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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