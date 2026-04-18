Madhya Pradesh CM Advocates for BJP's Rise in West Bengal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday criticized the political landscape in West Bengal under the Trinamool Congress (TMC), stating that it obstructs the state's progress. Yadav emphasized the necessity of bringing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power to foster development in the region.

He argued that while the rest of the nation, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is advancing, West Bengal lags due to its current governance. Yadav suggested that a growing desire for change is evident among the state's residents, who he claims want liberation from ineffective governance and support for a BJP-led government to gain widespread development.

Addressing electoral roll revisions, Yadav assured that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was conducted fairly across states, including West Bengal. He linked BJP's potential rise with securing the nation against infiltrators, asserting that the party is crucial for Bengal's progress. The high-stakes West Bengal Assembly elections scheduled for April, with results in May, could redefine political power in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)