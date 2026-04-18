Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Advocates for BJP's Rise in West Bengal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav criticizes West Bengal's political environment under TMC, claiming it hinders progress. He advocates for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a solution, stating it aligns with national goals and could catalyze development. Upcoming elections present a pivotal moment for political change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 13:36 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 13:36 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Advocates for BJP's Rise in West Bengal
MP CM Mohan Yadav (File Photo / ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Saturday criticized the political landscape in West Bengal under the Trinamool Congress (TMC), stating that it obstructs the state's progress. Yadav emphasized the necessity of bringing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to power to foster development in the region.

He argued that while the rest of the nation, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is advancing, West Bengal lags due to its current governance. Yadav suggested that a growing desire for change is evident among the state's residents, who he claims want liberation from ineffective governance and support for a BJP-led government to gain widespread development.

Addressing electoral roll revisions, Yadav assured that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was conducted fairly across states, including West Bengal. He linked BJP's potential rise with securing the nation against infiltrators, asserting that the party is crucial for Bengal's progress. The high-stakes West Bengal Assembly elections scheduled for April, with results in May, could redefine political power in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bihar's Security Overhaul: Z Category for Deputy CMs

Bihar's Security Overhaul: Z Category for Deputy CMs

 India
2
RCB's Modest Target: A 175-Runs Challenge for Delhi Capitals

RCB's Modest Target: A 175-Runs Challenge for Delhi Capitals

 India
3
Coforge Faces Leadership Shakeup Amid Executive Departures

Coforge Faces Leadership Shakeup Amid Executive Departures

 India
4
Vandalism Arrests Linked to Banned Outfit Conspiracy

Vandalism Arrests Linked to Banned Outfit Conspiracy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social media and AI integration boost learning outcomes in Global South education systems

Africa’s renewable energy boom faces barriers in funding, policy, and collaboration

Degrees without thinking? AI is decoupling knowledge from performance

Digital supply chains boost green innovation and reduce emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026