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Delta Exchange Unveils Cost-effective Spot Trading for Major Cryptocurrencies in India

Delta Exchange, India's leading crypto futures and options platform, introduces Spot Trading for Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and Ripple, enhancing its ecosystem. With zero trading fees for buyers and a minimal 0.1% fee for sellers, the platform offers superior liquidity across INR trading pairs, facilitating direct cryptocurrency exposure for Indian investors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-04-2026 15:22 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 15:22 IST
Delta Exchange Unveils Cost-effective Spot Trading for Major Cryptocurrencies in India
  • Country:
  • India

Delta Exchange, regarded as India's top crypto futures and options platform, has launched Spot Trading for major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and Ripple. This strategic expansion positions Delta Exchange as India's most cost-efficient crypto investment platform, providing zero trading fees for buyers and a nominal fee for sellers.

With this launch, Delta Exchange caters to investors seeking direct opportunities in cryptocurrencies through INR-settled trading pairs such as BTC-INR and ETH-INR. The introduction of seamless INR deposits and withdrawals allows users to trade easily using their local currency, eliminating the need for stablecoins and reducing entry barriers.

According to Delta Exchange CEO & Co-Founder, Pankaj Balani, spot trading emerges as an intuitive gateway for participating in the long-term crypto growth narrative. The platform offers a comprehensive toolset for traders, ranging from spot exposure to advanced derivatives trading, all within a single, accessible venue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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