Tragedy Strikes: Bus Station Collapse Claims a Life in Vadodara
A portion of a bus station collapsed in Vadodara, Gujarat, leading to the death of a 60-year-old man. Rescue operations were conducted, and the area was secured to prevent further incidents. An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the collapse.
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded on Friday afternoon in Gujarat's Vadodara city, where a 60-year-old man lost his life following the collapse of a portion of a bus station. The accident occurred when the structure, constructed of plaster of Paris and other materials, crumbled, raining debris onto the central bus station's open passage.
Local law enforcement swiftly responded, with the fire brigade and police launching rescue operations. Deputy Commissioner of Police, Zone 1, Jagdish Chavda, confirmed that one person was pulled from the wreckage but was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital. Efforts were made to secure the area, with alternative routes assigned for buses to ensure a smooth flow of traffic.
In the wake of this incident, forensic and technical teams have been deployed to investigate the cause of the collapse. An accidental death report has been filed, with further actions pending based on the investigation's findings and any potential criminal liabilities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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