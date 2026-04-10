Chennaiyin FC's Tactical Evolution Facing East Bengal Challenge

Chennaiyin FC is set to tackle recent setbacks head-on as they prepare to host East Bengal in an Indian Super League encounter on Saturday. The match promises to be a challenging test, with East Bengal sitting fifth in the league standings and boasting a trio of victories from their six outings.

The Marina Machans aim to capitalize on their previous 3-0 triumph against East Bengal and leverage the advantages of playing on home turf. Head coach Clifford Miranda highlighted the balance and strength of their opponents, noting that East Bengal is formidable both in midfield and on the wings, making them one of the league's toughest teams.

Miranda addressed the need for tactical evolution to improve Chennaiyin's attacking efficiency. The shift to a progressive possession-based style requires time, focusing on patient and controlled play to enhance goal-scoring opportunities. Miranda expects to have a fully fit squad available for the crucial encounter.

(With inputs from agencies.)