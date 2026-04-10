Tata Motors Revamps Freight with Electric Truck Rollout

Tata Motors has launched its new Prima E.55S electric trucks, marking a significant step in its green transport initiative. The company began deliveries to BillionE Mobility, with an order of 250 additional units. These trucks are set to operate on major freight corridors in India, enhancing long-haul transport of industrial goods.

The first batch of 30 trucks was delivered in a ceremony attended by Tata Motors' MD & CEO Girish Wagh and other dignitaries. The trucks, built on Tata's advanced electric vehicle architecture, boast a 450kWh battery pack, offering a driving range of up to 350 km per charge, making them a reliable addition to India's logistics industry.

With a strategic partnership in place, Tata Motors and BillionE Mobility are poised to boost electric operations in the logistics sector. Rajesh Kaul, Vice President of Tata Motors, emphasized the commitment to developing scalable electric solutions for inter-city routes, anticipating deploying up to 1,500 electric trucks over the next 18 months.

(With inputs from agencies.)