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NSE Pioneers Nanosecond Order Acknowledgement for Global Trading Excellence

The National Stock Exchange of India has launched an Immediate Acknowledgement feature that processes order acknowledgments in nanoseconds across several trading segments. This enhancement positions India as a global leader in exchange technology, improving order transparency and efficiency for market participants worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 07:54 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 07:54 IST
NSE Pioneers Nanosecond Order Acknowledgement for Global Trading Excellence
Representational Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) announced a groundbreaking enhancement to its trading infrastructure, offering Immediate Acknowledgement across various segments. From April 11, order acknowledgments are processed in nanoseconds, marking a vast improvement over the former 100-microsecond response time.

The innovation underscores India's leading role in exchange technology, as no other global exchange matches this speed. According to NSE, this feature enhances market transparency, offering real-time order tracking for improved decision-making and risk management.

Implemented in phases, the feature debuted for Currency Derivatives on July 1, 2025, and for Commodity Derivatives on December 13, 2025. By April 11, it will extend to Capital Markets and Equity Derivatives, ensuring no disruption during the transition.

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