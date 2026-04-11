NSE Pioneers Nanosecond Order Acknowledgement for Global Trading Excellence

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) announced a groundbreaking enhancement to its trading infrastructure, offering Immediate Acknowledgement across various segments. From April 11, order acknowledgments are processed in nanoseconds, marking a vast improvement over the former 100-microsecond response time.

The innovation underscores India's leading role in exchange technology, as no other global exchange matches this speed. According to NSE, this feature enhances market transparency, offering real-time order tracking for improved decision-making and risk management.

Implemented in phases, the feature debuted for Currency Derivatives on July 1, 2025, and for Commodity Derivatives on December 13, 2025. By April 11, it will extend to Capital Markets and Equity Derivatives, ensuring no disruption during the transition.