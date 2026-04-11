EU Condemns Israel's Settlement Expansion in West Bank
The European Union has condemned Israel's decision to establish over 30 new settlements in the occupied West Bank, labeling it a violation of international law and a threat to peace. The Organization of Islamic Cooperation and Palestinian authorities also denounced the move, urging Israel to reverse its actions.
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Union has issued a strong rebuke of Israel's recent decision to establish more than 30 new settlements in the occupied West Bank. In an official statement, the EU called the expansion a 'flagrant violation' of international law that endangers prospects for a two-state solution.
The statement emphasized that Israel's actions are illegal under international law and jeopardize peace efforts between Israelis and Palestinians. The EU urged the Israeli government to reverse its decision, adhere to international obligations, and protect the Palestinian people in these territories.
Condemnation extended beyond the EU, as the Organization of Islamic Cooperation also criticized the settlement approvals. According to reports, the Israeli government secretly decided on this expansion in April, adding to the settlements sanctioned since Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government took office in 2022.
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