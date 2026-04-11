Teen Phenom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Stuns IPL with Blazing Fifty

Teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi marked his presence in the IPL with a phenomenal performance against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday.

Sooryavanshi smashed a blistering 15-ball fifty, propelling Rajasthan Royals to a resounding six-wicket victory, chasing down a formidable target of 202.

His explosive 78 off 26 balls, featuring eight fours and seven sixes, left the defending champions startled, ensuring Rajasthan reached the target with two overs to spare.

With this aggressive display, Sooryavanshi advanced to the pinnacle of this season's scoring charts, amassing 200 runs in four innings.

Teammate Dhruv Jurel commended Sooryavanshi's extraordinary talent, acknowledging his crucial role in the team's success.

The victory solidified Rajasthan's unbeaten status at the top of the league standings.