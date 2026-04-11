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Teen Phenom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Stuns IPL with Blazing Fifty

Teen cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi delivered a remarkable performance in the IPL, hammering a 15-ball fifty to lead Rajasthan Royals to a notable victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Displaying remarkable form, Sooryavanshi achieved 78 runs off 26 balls, guiding his team to triumph with two overs to spare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2026 09:37 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 09:37 IST
Teen Phenom Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Stuns IPL with Blazing Fifty
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi

Teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi marked his presence in the IPL with a phenomenal performance against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday.

Sooryavanshi smashed a blistering 15-ball fifty, propelling Rajasthan Royals to a resounding six-wicket victory, chasing down a formidable target of 202.

His explosive 78 off 26 balls, featuring eight fours and seven sixes, left the defending champions startled, ensuring Rajasthan reached the target with two overs to spare.

With this aggressive display, Sooryavanshi advanced to the pinnacle of this season's scoring charts, amassing 200 runs in four innings.

Teammate Dhruv Jurel commended Sooryavanshi's extraordinary talent, acknowledging his crucial role in the team's success.

The victory solidified Rajasthan's unbeaten status at the top of the league standings.

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