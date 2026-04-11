Scheffler Stumbles at Masters; Li and Koepka Shine
Scottie Scheffler faces challenges at the Masters, hitting into water hazards but remains determined. Despite illness, Haotong Li shines with a 69. Brooks Koepka, adjusting on his return from LIV Golf, sits competitively. Amateur players miss the cut but find joy in the experience. Controversy surrounds Koepka's return to the PGA Tour.
- Country:
- United States
Scottie Scheffler, the world's No.1 golfer, encountered troubles at the Masters, yet remains hopeful. Despite hitting into water hazards and scoring a 2-over 74, he stays within a fighting distance of the leaders. Scheffler's challenges on tough par-5s highlight the difficulty of Augusta.
Chinese golfer Haotong Li battled through illness to card a four-under 140, demonstrating resilience and skill with an impressive four consecutive birdies. Meanwhile, Brooks Koepka, reintegrating into the PGA Tour after a LIV Golf stint, managed a score of three-under 141, balancing birdies against minor missteps.
The amateur players at Augusta missed the weekend cut, yet they cherished the experience. Notably, controversies arose regarding Koepka's return, with PGA Tour veteran Tom Watson questioning the tour's policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Scottie Scheffler
- Haotong Li
- Brooks Koepka
- Masters
- Augusta
- PGA Tour
- LIV Golf
- golf
- Tom Watson
- golfers
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