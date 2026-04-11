Scheffler Stumbles at Masters; Li and Koepka Shine

Scottie Scheffler, the world's No.1 golfer, encountered troubles at the Masters, yet remains hopeful. Despite hitting into water hazards and scoring a 2-over 74, he stays within a fighting distance of the leaders. Scheffler's challenges on tough par-5s highlight the difficulty of Augusta.

Chinese golfer Haotong Li battled through illness to card a four-under 140, demonstrating resilience and skill with an impressive four consecutive birdies. Meanwhile, Brooks Koepka, reintegrating into the PGA Tour after a LIV Golf stint, managed a score of three-under 141, balancing birdies against minor missteps.

The amateur players at Augusta missed the weekend cut, yet they cherished the experience. Notably, controversies arose regarding Koepka's return, with PGA Tour veteran Tom Watson questioning the tour's policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)