Major Arms and Poppy Seeds Seizure in Manipur Highlights Ongoing Tensions

In a significant operation, security forces arrested two individuals in Manipur's Churachandpur district, recovering arms and poppy seeds. The arrests came after a raid in the T Bangla MVCP area, which yielded a modified carbine, a 9 mm pistol, and sacks of poppy seeds totaling 1,800 kg alongside two vehicles, authorities confirmed on Friday.

The operation highlights continued efforts to stabilize the region, as security teams also discovered a cache of arms and explosives from Taijang village in Chandel district, uncovering an AK-47 rifle, country-made guns, IED materials, and communication devices.

Manipur remains tense as security forces have intensified search operations following ethnic violence between the Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups, which erupted in May 2023, leaving a devastating trail of over 260 deaths and thousands displaced.

(With inputs from agencies.)