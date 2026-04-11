Splashdown Success: Artemis II Crew Completes Historic Lunar Mission
The four-member crew of NASA's Artemis II capsule safely splashed down in the Pacific after a nearly 10-day mission that marked humanity's return to lunar vicinity after over 50 years. The mission tested the capsule's re-entry capabilities, supporting NASA's aspirations for a lunar landing by 2028.
The Artemis II capsule and its four-member crew successfully splashed down in the Pacific Ocean on Friday, concluding NASA's first human mission to the moon's vicinity in over 50 years. The spacecraft, named Integrity, landed off the Southern California coast after a 10-day journey that tested re-entry capabilities critical for future lunar missions.
NASA's mission included reaching a record distance of 252,756 miles from Earth. The flight featured a lunar flyby, proving the Orion capsule's heat shield could endure extreme re-entry forces. Crew members, including the first Black astronaut, woman, and non-U.S. citizen on a lunar mission, were retrieved by Navy teams for medical checks.
This successful mission is pivotal for NASA's lunar exploration plans. A human moon landing is slated for 2028, with Artemis II paving the way for future missions to Mars. The achievement, witnessed by millions, underscores renewed public interest in space exploration amidst technological skepticism.
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Artemis II astronauts return to Earth, ending record-breaking trip around moon with splashdown in Pacific, reports AP.
Splashdown in Style: Artemis II Returns to Earth from Historic Moon Mission