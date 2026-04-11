Delhi's Bold Step: Green Revolution in EV Battery Management

In a significant environmental push, Delhi unveiled its draft Electric Vehicle Policy 2026, aiming to revolutionize battery recycling and management. The policy outlines stringent roles for the Environment Department and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, emphasizing compliance with the Battery Waste Management Rules of 2022.

A major highlight is the focus on Extended Producer Responsibility, which mandates original equipment manufacturers to ensure the appropriate handling and safe disposal of used batteries. Transparency in measuring emission reductions from electric vehicles is also a cornerstone of the policy, promoting a clear assessment of its environmental impact.

Another innovative measure is the introduction of a battery traceability system using unique identifiers, designed to monitor battery lifecycles and facilitate environmentally responsible recycling. This draft policy is open for public feedback, underlining a participatory approach in driving Delhi towards a sustainable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)