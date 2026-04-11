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Delhi's Ambitious Electric Vehicle Policy Targets 2030

The draft Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2026-2030 outlines comprehensive measures to promote electric vehicles, including full exemptions on road tax and registration fees for cars priced below Rs 30 lakh. The policy mandates significant transitions in the transport sector, such as only electric two-wheelers by 2028 and no new petrol or diesel delivery vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 19:36 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 19:36 IST
Delhi's Ambitious Electric Vehicle Policy Targets 2030
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has unveiled a sweeping electric vehicle policy aimed at transforming the capital's transportation landscape by 2030. Key highlights include full exemptions on road tax and registration fees for electric vehicles priced below Rs 30 lakh.

The policy also stipulates that only electric three-wheelers will be registered starting from January 1, 2027, followed by electric two-wheelers from April 1, 2028. Notably, the policy prohibits new petrol or diesel vehicles in delivery fleets.

Government initiatives under the plan also include mandates for all new government buses to be electric and a target for 30 percent of school buses to switch to electric. Delhi Transco Limited is set to spearhead the development of public charging infrastructures, ensuring easier access to charging through a single-window clearance system.

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