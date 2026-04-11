Delhi's Ambitious Electric Vehicle Policy Targets 2030

The Delhi government has unveiled a sweeping electric vehicle policy aimed at transforming the capital's transportation landscape by 2030. Key highlights include full exemptions on road tax and registration fees for electric vehicles priced below Rs 30 lakh.

The policy also stipulates that only electric three-wheelers will be registered starting from January 1, 2027, followed by electric two-wheelers from April 1, 2028. Notably, the policy prohibits new petrol or diesel vehicles in delivery fleets.

Government initiatives under the plan also include mandates for all new government buses to be electric and a target for 30 percent of school buses to switch to electric. Delhi Transco Limited is set to spearhead the development of public charging infrastructures, ensuring easier access to charging through a single-window clearance system.