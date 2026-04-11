Delhi Powers Up with 100% Road Tax Exemption for Electric Cars

The Delhi government is taking significant steps to boost electric vehicle adoption by announcing a 100% exemption on road tax and registration fees for electric cars priced at Rs 30 lakh or less. The new draft policy, released on Saturday, extends these benefits until March 31, 2030.

The initiative is part of the draft Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2026-2030, aimed at accelerating electric vehicle adoption, enhancing air quality, and fostering an ecosystem conducive to electric mobility. The policy proposes a 50% exemption for strong hybrid EVs while excluding higher-priced models from these benefits.

Starting January 1, 2027, Delhi will only allow new registrations of electric three-wheelers, reflecting a strong commitment to reduce pollution and promote sustainable transport solutions. Public feedback is invited on the draft policy, which builds on the initial policies launched in 2020.