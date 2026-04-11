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Tragic Collision in Bihar: 13 Dead and Dozens Injured

A tragic accident in Bihar's Katihar district involving a bus, truck, and pickup van resulted in 13 deaths and 30 injuries. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced compensation for the victims' families. The incident is under investigation, with preliminary reports indicating possible driver error.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Katihar | Updated: 11-04-2026 22:08 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 22:08 IST
Tragic Collision in Bihar: 13 Dead and Dozens Injured
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A tragic collision in Bihar's Katihar district has claimed the lives of at least 13 individuals, leaving 30 others injured, as confirmed by local authorities. The devastating accident occurred at 6:30 pm on NH-31, involving multiple vehicles including a bus, truck, and pickup van.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar responded swiftly, announcing an exgratia payment of Rs 2 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those injured. The crash is under investigation, and early reports suggest that the bus driver may have lost control, leading to the fatal collision.

Efforts are being made by officials to identify the deceased while ensuring medical care for the injured at the Purnea government hospital. The Chief Minister expressed profound grief and directed authorities to prioritize the treatment of the injured individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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