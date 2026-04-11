Tragic Blaze: Four Killed in Nashik Vehicle Crash

In a tragic incident in Maharashtra's Nashik district, four individuals lost their lives, three of them charred, and seven were injured when a truck crashed into a pick-up vehicle, causing it to catch fire. The accident occurred in the early hours of Saturday on the Shaha-Panchale road in Sinnar taluka.

According to police, the vehicles collided near Shindewadi Shivar, and the truck dragged the pick-up for nearly 100 feet before it erupted into flames. The passengers were returning to Panchale village after a religious event. Among the deceased were Kiran Ravi More (23) and Shubham Ganesh Navale (21).

The truck driver has been arrested, and an investigation is ongoing. Police are examining the sequence of events leading to the crash and fire. The incident also claimed the life of Mirabai Vishwanath Gangurde (68), who reportedly succumbed to the mental trauma of the accident.

(With inputs from agencies.)